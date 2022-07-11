US man details 'excruciating' monkeypox experience

As New Zealand recorded its first monkeypox case over the weekend, an American actor who contracted the virus is sharing his experiences.

Matt Ford believes he got it through skin-to-skin contact around mid-June.

"I first noticed the lesions, then literally the next day, I started to have really intense flu-like symptoms…fever, cough, sore throat, full-body chills, night sweats for a good four to five days," he told Breakfast.

After the flu-like symptoms eased, Ford said he began to notice an increase in lesions. In total, he had more than 25 throughout his body.

"They were on my face, torso, legs and everywhere."

He said the lesions ranged from being itchy and annoying to excruciating in sensitive areas.

"A lot of people I have spoken to have been having trouble getting diagnosed, in the States it's been kind of a mess."

Ford said all his lesions have now "fallen off" and he is just waiting for medical sign-off to end his isolation.

"I feel fine and look back to normal. It's been an interesting three weeks."

On Saturday, the Ministry of Health reported New Zealand's first known monkeypox case.

The person is in their 30s, lives in Auckland, and had recently returned from travel.

While no community transmission in New Zealand has been detected as of Monday morning, across the globe, cases are on the rise.

Tracking site monkeypoxtally currently has 9493 confirmed cases globally, with Spain leading the way with 2326 cases.