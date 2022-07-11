Staff isolating due to 'suspicious substance' in prison mail

Source: 1News

Two staff members at Waikato's Waikeria Prison have been sent into isolation on Monday morning, after a package containing a “suspicious substance” was opened in the mail room.

A file image of a prison fence.

A file image of a prison fence. (Source: istock.com)

Waikeria Prison director, Jim Watson says the administration wing where the mail room is located has also been closed off.

“We take threats to the operation of our facilities and safety of our staff extremely seriously and have detailed protocols for dealing with incidents of this nature,” he said.

“Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were immediately informed and are on site.

"Two staff members were working in the mail room when the package was opened. They were immediately isolated and have not shown any signs or symptoms of exposure.”

Watson said mail at the prison is opened in a dedicated room that is able to be locked down with minimal impact on the rest of the prison.

“There has been no disruption to the safe and secure operation of the rest of the prison, which is continuing to operate as normal.”

New ZealandHamilton and WaikatoCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

8395 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, 17 deaths reported

2

Dashcam captures ute's risky overtaking that led to crash

3

US man details 'excruciating' monkeypox experience

4

It shouldn't be a privilege to have electricity, solo mum says

5

Prince George steals the show at Wimbledon final

Latest Stories

Dashcam captures ute's risky overtaking that led to crash

8395 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, 17 deaths reported

Staff isolating due to 'suspicious substance' in prison mail

Sri Lankans party in president's home amid tension

One person dead in two-car Taranaki crash

Related Stories

10 youths arrested after Auckland ram-raid

Taxi driver seriously injured in Hawke's Bay assault

Police appeal for footage after Whangārei brawl

Four charged following Auckland stabbing