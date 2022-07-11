South Island's Waitaki region could become NZ's first global geopark

The South Island's Waitaki region is home to some of our most significant geological sites.

The Waitaki Whitestone Geopark covers more than 7000 square kilometres and boasts more than 40 geosites, including Moeraki Boulders, the Clay Cliffs in Omarama, and the Elephant Rocks in Duntroon where Narnia was filmed.

It's now gained international attention, with two assessors from Greece and Spain travelling to the region to decide if it'll be added to the list of global UNESCO Global Geoparks.

A geopark is an area of international geological significance, and is managed through protection and education as well as sustainable practices.

"We are looking for landscapes and places with importance from an international point of view but is also important for the involvement of the local communities," Spanish assessor Anchel Belmonte Ribas said.

"How this heritage is used for educational purposes to contribute to the sustainable development of the territory, to increase the cultural activities and scientific activities in the territory and to summarise how this heritage is used to make life better for the people living in the territory of the geopark."

If successful, it'll be New Zealand's first global geopark.

Park manager Lisa Heinz says it'll open up a world of opportunities through increased funding and publicity.

"From a tourist perspective, of course it will hopefully put the Waitaki on the map as something that people will need to see and visit while they are in Aotearoa," she said.

The global network of geoparks has 177 sites in 46 countries, from karst cliffs in Vietnam to limestone caves in Belgium.

All sites work to protect their heritage through telling stories of the past to educate future generations.

In Waitaki, it's no different, with education programmes, signage and a dedicated app all at the disposal of visitors.

"There are ways to educate our locals and visitors about our Earth and the aim is then to for us all to appreciate and protect it for the future to come," said Heinz.

The assessors have just finished three days of work throughout the region, but it'll be an anxious wait before a decision is made.

They'll write a report with recommendations that is then given to the Geopark Council.

Although he can't say much yet, assessor Nikolas Zouros has been left impressed by the region's offerings.

"There's no question that the potential is here," he said.