'She's had 700 drinks bro' - Kyrgios tries to get fan evicted

Nick Kyrgios has produced what would surely be one of the most amusing exchanges ever at a Wimbledon final as he lobbied for a spectator he said was drunk to be removed from centre court.

As the Australia unravelled emotionally in the third set of his loss to Novak Djokovic, a woman in the crowd to his left made noises a number of times during Kyrgios' service game at 2-2, including as he hit a second serve into the net to take the game to deuce.

Kyrgios, who complained that the umpire hadn't done anything about the rowdy fan, reeled off consecutive aces to win the game before continuing his tirade at the change of ends.

"She distracted me when I'm serving in a Wimbledon final, there's no bigger occasion, you didn't believe me and then she did it again and it nearly cost me the game," he could be heard saying to the umpire.

"Why is she still here? She's drunk out of her mind talking to me in the middle of a game. Kick her out, I know exactly which one it is - the one who looks like she's had 700 drinks bro."

The final comment brought snorts from the commentary box.

Kyrgios went on to lose his first grand slam final 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3).