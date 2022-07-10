Watch: Protesters storm Sri Lanka PM's home in Colombo

Protesters on Saturday (local time) broke into the private residence of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and set it on fire.

Wickremesinghe's office said the demonstrators forced their way into his Colombo home in the evening.

It wasn't immediately clear if he was inside at the time.

It came hours after he announced he would resign in response to calls by political leaders for him and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to quit.

But he made it clear he will not step down before a new government was formed, angering crowds that marched onto his home to demand his immediate departure.

The call for him to resign was issued after tens of thousands of people trooped to the capital to vent their fury over the nation’s economic and political crisis.

The country's biggest day of angry demonstrations also saw crowds storming the president's home and office.

The speaker of Sri Lanka’s parliament late on Saturday announced that Rajapaksa had agreed to resign as of Wednesday.