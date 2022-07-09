9307 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, child under 10 among deaths

There are 9307 new community Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

A render of the Covid-19 virus. (file image) (Source: istock.com)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 570 people in hospital with the virus, 17 less than Friday.

Nine people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

The ministry also announced another 22 deaths of people with Covid-19.

Of the 22 people who have died, one was under the age of 10; three were in their 50s, three were in their 60s, five were in their 70s, seven were in their 80s, and three were aged over 90.

Of these people, eight were female and 14 were male.

Six were from Auckland region, four were from Waikato, one was from Bay of Plenty, one was from Lakes, one was from Hawkes Bay, one was from MidCentral, two were from the Wellington region, four were from Canterbury/West Coast, and two were from Southern.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 1663.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths is now 16. The seven-day rolling average of cases is 8690.

A total of 3775 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 15,728 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 60,790. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

An additional 251 people with Covid-19 had recently travelled overseas and arrived back in New Zealand, the ministry said.

There were 9318 Covid-19 cases reported on Friday.