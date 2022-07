A property in Flat Bush, South Auckland was shot at overnight, police have said.

Windows of a house on Timmer Rd shattered by gun shots. (Source: 1News)

Police told 1News it received reports of the shooting on Timmer Rd shortly before 10pm on Friday.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The NZ Herald reported that the incident was a drive-by shooting with multiple shots fired.

The house shot at on Timmer Rd, Flat Bush. (Source: 1News)

Police are yet to confirm if the incident is gang-related.