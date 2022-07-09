Review: More Thor than ever before in Thor: Love and Thunder

The fourth Thor is here, is it an eyesore or a welcome addition to Marvel folklore?

After the second Avengers film, Chris Hemsworth found himself bored of his own performance as Thor and worked with Taika Waititi on Thor: Ragnarok to revitalise the character. Now, synonymous with Thor, Taika returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder.

The film has two main focuses, the villain Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale, who unsurprisingly wants to butcher all gods, and the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster who sat out the last film.

Thor: Love and Thunder suffers somewhat due to the fact that the first two Thor films were weaker than Ragnarok. Jane Foster returning feels like a completely different character from her first two appearances, one that she should have been from the start.

Natalie Portman returns to Thor after sitting out Ragnarok (Source: Supplied)

Love and Thunder also has to do a lot of heavy lifting to show us how strong Thor & Jane's relationship was, when until now all we really saw was two attractive people spending a weekend together in the desert and calling it love.

Visually the film is a feast, the 80s influence is VERY front and centre. Set pieces and fight scenes are filled with bright, loud colour choices, with one notable exception when the film detours through the shadow realm. This isn't a detractor though, the black and white shadow realm is one of the boldest visual sequences in the film.

Taika's distinct style is on full display here, I know people who can't stand it and I know people who love it. Neither one will have their minds changed by this film.

Christian Bale plays the villain, Gorr the God Butcher (Source: Supplied)

My biggest piece of advice going into Thor: Love and Thunder would be to not compare it to Thor: Ragnarok. Despite obviously following on from Ragnarok and having the same directorial voice, they're very different films in a lot of ways.

Thor: Ragnarok came out while Marvel was very much ramping things up for the lead into Avengers: Infinity War, Love and Thunder is more about new beginnings and what's still to come for Thor.

