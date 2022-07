A man has been seriously injured in a Rolleston, Canterbury shooting on Saturday morning.

A file image of a police emergency crime scene. (Source: 1News)

Police say the shooting was reported to them at 11:40am.

"Police are working to establish the circumstances leading up to the incident, however initial indications are that the incident involved people known to each other." they said in a statement.

It comes as a woman died after allegedly being assaulted in Grey Lynn, Auckland on Saturday morning.