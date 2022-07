A man has been hospitalised after being stabbed in Auckland CBD overnight.

Police said it received reports of an assault near Wyndham and Queen streets at around 3am on Saturday.

Shortly afterwards a man was found with stab wounds on Freyberg Place, police said.

He was then taken to Auckland Hospital in a serious condition.

Police said four people were taken into custody after the assault. There is no information available on charges yet.