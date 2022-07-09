Man charged with murder after woman dies in Grey Lynn assault

A man has been charged with murder after a woman died following an assault in Grey Lynn, Auckland on Saturday morning.

Police responded to reports of a woman being assaulted on Cockburn St at 8.25am.

"On arrival, the woman was found to be critically injured and has subsequently died," police said.

A person at the address was taken into custody and a man has now been charged with murder.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have launched a homicide enquiry and can confirm the victim and alleged offender were known to each other," says Detective Senior Sergeant Lisa Anderson.

"While a charge has been filed, our investigation is in its early stages and we are not in a position to provide further detail at this time."

The man is due to appear in Auckland District Court on Monday, July 11.

Local residents, who wish to remain anonymous, told 1News they saw a woman woman lying injured on a driveway and came to her aid. They say she had "serious head injuries".

A woman has died following an assault on Cockburn St, Grey Lynn. (Source: 1News)

They tried to protect her from an alleged offender and put her in the recovery position.

A "younger man" was then seen being arrested by police, he had cut marks on his feet.

ADVERTISEMENT

An eye witness says the man was Tasered and appeared to be in "some distress".

The road is currently cordoned off.