Four charged following Auckland stabbing

Three men have been charged after a stabbing in central Auckland left a man in a serious condition.

An assault in the Wyndham Street and Queen Street area was reported to police at 3.10am on July 9.

A man was found in Freyberg Place with a stab wound a short time later and was transported to Auckland Hospital in a serious condition.

Four people were arrested following the assault.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and appeared in Auckland District Court today.

Two youths, have also been charged and will appear in the Auckland Youth Court.

The fourth person was taken into custody and was found to be in breach of bail conditions.