Wild weather across NZ as school holidays loom

It's going to be a wet and wild start to the school holidays, with plenty of bad weather predicted for Friday.

Rain and gales are predicted for many parts of the North Island and parts of the western South Island.

Snow could fall in parts of Otago and Southland.

"A large trough of low pressure is expected to move across New Zealand during Friday, bringing strong to gale north to northeast winds, and heavy rain to western and northern parts of both islands," MetService said.

"As the trough remains over New Zealand for several days, more areas will probably be added to the watch or warning."

There are heavy rain warnings in play for Bay of Plenty, Mt Taranaki, Motueka and Westland.

There are heavy snow warnings for Canterbury High Country and the South Island’s higher passes.

In the upper north, there is rain for all, turning to showers later on Friday.

There are strong winds forecast for Auckland, Wellington and New Plymouth, while strong winds and thunderstorms could hit Westport through to Hokitika.

Showers are forecast for much of the country over the weekend.

