Helicopter pilots rescue 3600 ducklings from NSW floodwaters

Source: 1News

As New South Wales deals with the aftermath of its recent onslaught of rain, thousands of newborn ducklings found themselves in a precarious position.

On Thursday night, 3600 ducklings were born at a farm in Richmond, west of Sydney. But, they were soon cut off from their owners' farm because of rising floodwaters.

Luckily for the animals, helicopter pilots Brett Kiteley and Ben Geaney were ready to lend a helping hand.

"We had 48 hours to get them across, or they'd perish," Geaney told Channel 9.

The pair loaded the ducklings into crates and stacked them on top of one another into the helicopter.

"We then headed across the river and dropped them off at their farm," Geaney said.

"They were great passengers, they didn't talk and they didn't push any buttons."

He said the owners were "stoked" to be reunited with their ducklings.

WorldAnimalsAustraliaNatural Disasters

