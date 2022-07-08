$420,000 worth of assets in Kawerau seized by police

A home in Kawerau in the Bay of Plenty has been seized by police in an ongoing operation targeting methamphetamine supply in the area.

Ute seized by police in Kawerau (Source: Supplied)

Operation Notus, first started in 2017 with 50 people arrested as a result to date.

Police said the home in Kawerau, along with a Ford Ranger Ute, were paid for with money made from criminal activity.

Sergeant Nick O’Brien said the value of both the property and the vehicle are around $420,000.

“While the dollar value of these items might not be significant compared to other forfeitures, it is the impact this will have within the Kawerau community that is most significant.

“We are acutely aware of the negative impacts and social harm caused by the sale and supply of illicit drugs, particularly in small communities such as Kawerau,” O’Brien said.

Police said the operation largely looks to target criminals preying on vulnerable communities and strip them of their assets.

"We want to reassure our communities that Police will continue to target and disrupt groups and individuals that align themselves with them who profit from the proceeds of crime."