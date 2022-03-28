Mongrel Mob member has $7M worth of assets seized in police drug operation

A patched Mongrel Mob gang member's properties, luxury vehicles and bank funds, all worth about $7 million, were among items police seized in a drug-related operation on Monday.

Ferrari seized by police. (Source: NZ Police)

Detective inspector Lloyd Schmid said police took control of four properties and five vehicles, including a Lamborghini and a Ferrari. They also seized a bank account with about $1 million in it.

The properties were in Auckland's Karaka, Papakura, Henderson suburbs, while the fourth is in Pukehina in the Bay of Plenty.

Monday's police operation was related to Operation Weirton, which was launched after police and Customs busted an attempted smuggling of methamphetamine into New Zealand through Auckland Airport in late February.

Schmid said the seized items belonged to a patched 36-year-old man who is the alleged lead offender in this drug syndicate.

The man faces charges relating to methamphetamine importation and money laundering. He is due to appear in Manukau District Court on May 2.

Schmid said police don't rule out further charges being laid against the 36-year-old.

“This is a significant seizure of millions of dollars’ worth of property, allegedly gained from the proceeds of crime."

In February, officials seized 613kg of methamphetamine, which had an estimated retail value of about $245 million. It was the largest interception of the drug at New Zealand's border.

Six people aged between 27 and 36 were arrested last month after the seizure. Police said some had links to the Comancheros motorcycle gang.

All six faced drugs charges in the Manukau District Court. The charges related to the importation and supply of methamphetamine, along with money laundering offences.