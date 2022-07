A woman whose death over the weekend sparked a Gisborne homicide investigation has been named by police.

A file image of a police emergency crime scene. (Source: 1News)

Chephar Hollis-Brown, 25, died at a Centennial Crescent property early on Sunday morning.

Police were called to Te Hapara around 3.45am after reports a woman had a gunshot injury.

"Upon arrival, the woman was found deceased at the property," police said in a statement.

Police are urging people to come forward if they have any information.