Trophy hunter shot dead in South Africa

Source: 1News

The head of a South African trophy hunting business has been shot dead.

Riaan Naude

Riaan Naude (Source: Supplied)

Riaan Naude, 55, who frequently shared photos of his kills online, was the head of Pro Hunt Africa.

According to media reports, he was found dead by his vehicle on the side of the road in Limpopo, near Kruger National Park, last month.

It's reported he pulled over after his vehicle overheated, and two men got out of a Nissan pickup, with one shooting him.

A nearby cattle herder heard the gunshot and saw the pickup speeding away.

Hunting rifles, ammunition, clothing, water and whiskey were found in Naude's vehicle, Maroela Media, an Afrikaans language news website, reported.

"The man was lying with his face up and there was blood on his head and face," police spokesperson Lieutenant colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said.

"The motive for the attack and the subsequent murder is unknown at this stage."

