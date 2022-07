A large building fire in Putāruru, Waikato overnight was visible from most of the town.

Building fire in Putaruru. (Source: Fire and Emergency)

The Putāruru Volunteer Fire Brigade posted an update on the fire just before midnight on Tuesday.

"There is a large building fire in town. Please avoid the area and keep all windows and doors shut. We have appliances far and wide responding to help."

Bay of Plenty Fire and Emergency said the fire "will be visible to large parts of the town including traffic on SH1."