Four arrested after gang members' Taupō street brawl

Four people have been arrested after a gang brawl on a busy Taupō street on Tuesday morning.

Inspector Phil Edwards said at about 10.30am, police saw that a vehicle involved in the incident was travelling on State Highway 5 between Taupō and Rotorua.

He said officers stopped the vehicle just south of Highlands Loop Road. Officers found a firearm and four people were taken into custody.

Earlier, an eyewitness told 1News she saw four Mongrel Mob members and four Black Power members outside her store on Te Heuheu Street in Taupō's CBD just after 9.30am.

Bonnie, the manager of the Little Trooper children's store, said the group had ran away by the time police arrived.

She said the incident was "more of a scuffle" but "no real blows were thrown".

“There’s a fudge store down the road and they grabbed the skinny flagpole there and wanted to use it to jab the others.

“I saw they also had a wooden taiaha-style weapon but didn’t see any guns.”

Bonnie said it was "quite surreal" and "very unusual" to see armed police patrolling the streets "in our sleepy little town".

“There are a few police hanging around, but nothing else really to be seen here after they ran off when police arrived.”

Police said they believed a firearm was spotted, but they didn't think it was fired.

Police said officers would continue to patrol the area as they continued their investigations.