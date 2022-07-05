9629 new Covid cases on Tuesday, 24 deaths reported

There are 9629 new community Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Tuesday.

A Covid test. (Source: 1News)

The numbers were reported over the past 24 hours.

It is the first time case numbers have surpassed 9000 since May 19.

There are 493 people in hospital with the virus, six more than Monday.

Eleven people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, the same number as 24 hours ago.

The ministry also announced 24 deaths of people with Covid-19. The deaths had occurred since April 14.

The ministry also said the Omicron subvariant of BA.2.75 has been detected in New Zealand for the first time.

It said whole genome sequencing on Friday afternoon had confirmed two cases. They had recently travelled from India, where the subvariant has been detected.

BA.2.75 is a recently identified second generation subvariant of BA.2, the dominant variant circulating in New Zealand at this stage. As it's only recently been identified as distinct from BA.2, evidence on its transmissibility, immune evasiveness and severity is still preliminary and emerging.

Of the 24 people who have died, three were aged in their 40s, five were in their 70s, seven were in their 80s and nine were aged over 90.

Ten were men and 14 were women.

Five were from the Auckland region, four each were from Bay of Plenty, the Wellington region and Canterbury, three were from Waikato, and one each were from the Lakes District, Hawke's Bay, MidCentral and Southern districts.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 1591.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths is now 15.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 7246, up from 5480 a week ago, and up on 7046 24 hours ago.

The ministry said the rise in cases in not unexpected as New Zealand moves towards the winter peak of respiratory illnesses, including Covid.

"In addition, it is not unusual for reported cases to rise following a weekend."

Tuesday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests and PCR tests, are located in Northland (209), Auckland (2921), Waikato (576), Bay of Plenty (409), Lakes (152), Hawke's Bay (429), MidCentral (335), Whanganui (124), Taranaki (202), Tairāwhiti (98), Wairarapa (86), Capital and Coast (827), Hutt Valley (364), Nelson Marlborough (315), Canterbury (1549), South Canterbury (144), Southern (809) and West Coast (66).

The location of 14 cases is unknown.

A total of 3529 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 15,779 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 50,698. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

An additional 187 people with Covid-19 had recently travelled overseas and arrived back in New Zealand, the ministry said.

On Monday, 6498 community cases were announced.