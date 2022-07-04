Red Hot Chili Peppers announce two New Zealand shows

Legendary rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers have on Monday announced their return to New Zealand for two massive stadium shows in early 2023.

Anthony Kiedis, left, Flea, Chad Smith, and John Frusciante of the Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. (Source: Associated Press)

The rockers are bringing their global stadium tour down under following the release of their new album Unlimited Love.

It'll also mark the return of guitarist John Frusciante to the group.

The Californication hit-makers will be supported by rapper Post Malone.

The band will perform in Auckland at Mt Smart Stadium on January 21, 2023 before heading south to Dunedin where they'll play at Forsyth Barr Stadium on January 26.

Pre-sale tickets for Vodafone customers go on sale on July 6 at 10am for the Dunedin show, and 11am for the Auckland show.

General public tickets will go on sale on Monday, July 11 at 12pm in Dunedin and 1pm in Auckland.