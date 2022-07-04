Mahuta pulls out of important Pacific meeting due to Covid

Nanaia Mahuta has tested positive for Covid-19 and won’t be able to attend the Foreign Ministers meeting at the Pacific Island Forum this week.
The Foreign Affairs Minister was due to attend the meeting in Fiji on Friday.
It comes at a time where the Pacific finds itself at the centre of a geopolitical tug of war between superpowers China and the United States, and the forum itself has been at the centre of ructions when the role of Secretary-General went to the Cook Islands, when Micronesia believed it was its region's turn to hold the post.
It will now be dealt with by a replacement Minister who has not been announced yet.
Health Minister Andrew Little also revealed today he has Covid. Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson caught it last week.