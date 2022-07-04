Mahuta pulls out of important Pacific meeting due to Covid

Nanaia Mahuta has tested positive for Covid-19 and won’t be able to attend the Foreign Ministers meeting at the Pacific Island Forum this week.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta. (Source: Getty)

The Foreign Affairs Minister was due to attend the meeting in Fiji on Friday.

It comes at a time where the Pacific finds itself at the centre of a geopolitical tug of war between superpowers China and the United States, and the forum itself has been at the centre of ructions when the role of Secretary-General went to the Cook Islands, when Micronesia believed it was its region's turn to hold the post.

It will now be dealt with by a replacement Minister who has not been announced yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health Minister Andrew Little also revealed today he has Covid. Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson caught it last week.