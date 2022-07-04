Mahuta pulls out of important Pacific meeting due to Covid

Jessica Mutch McKay
By Jessica Mutch McKay, 1News Political Editor
Source: 1News

Nanaia Mahuta has tested positive for Covid-19 and won’t be able to attend the Foreign Ministers meeting at the Pacific Island Forum this week.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta. (Source: Getty)

The Foreign Affairs Minister was due to attend the meeting in Fiji on Friday.

It comes at a time where the Pacific finds itself at the centre of a geopolitical tug of war between superpowers China and the United States, and the forum itself has been at the centre of ructions when the role of Secretary-General went to the Cook Islands, when Micronesia believed it was its region's turn to hold the post.

It will now be dealt with by a replacement Minister who has not been announced yet.

Health Minister Andrew Little also revealed today he has Covid. Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson caught it last week.

Minister of Health Andrew Little (file photo).

Minister of Health Andrew Little (file photo). (Source: Getty)

New ZealandPoliticsPacific IslandsCovid-19

Popular Stories

1

Romanian woman killed in 2nd Egypt shark attack in days

2

Red Hot Chili Peppers announce two New Zealand shows

3

Person seriously injured in West Auckland shooting

4

Body found in burnt out caravan in Christchurch

5

Exclusive: Matthew Tukaki's job history not checked before Govt role

Latest Stories

Popular Auckland burger truck fears closure over rules

Mahuta pulls out of important Pacific meeting due to Covid

Legal aid to be accessible to 90,000 more people

Three dead in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting

Claims of bullying culture in early childhood education sector

Related Stories

Legal aid to be accessible to 90,000 more people

Woods continues to defend beleaguered KiwiBuild scheme

NZ’s Covid-19 reinfections will be driven by BA.5 variant - virologist

Ardern to visit Australia on trade, tourism mission