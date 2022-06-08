Regional crisis avoided after Pacific Islands Forum deal

A regional crisis has been averted after a last-minute deal to keep Micronesian countries from walking away from the Pacific Islands Forum appears to have been successful.

Forum chair Frank Bainimarama during a visit to China in 2017. (Source: Associated Press)

Urgent meetings have been held in Fiji to heal the rift after the PIF Secretary-General post went to the Cook Islands last year when Micronesia believed it was its region’s turn to hold the top job.

Fiji’s Prime Minister and forum chair Frank Bainimarama, leaders from Samoa, Cook Islands, Palau, Federated States of Micronesia and a minister from the Marshall Islands have hashed out new terms.

They include Secretary General Henry Puna serving out the rest of his term and in 2024 being replaced with a Micronesian candidate. The breakaway group has also been promised that the top jobs will be rotational between the subregions Polynesia, Melanesia and Micronesia, a change that is going to be put in writing.

While the deal still needs to be put to other forum member countries at next month’s annual meeting, it’s a promising development as the Pacific finds itself at the centre of a geopolitical tug of war between superpowers China and the United States.

The 51-year-old Pacific Islands Forum is where the leaders of 18 member countries address critical matters including security and work out regional solutions together.

China, which only has dialogue status there, has made a big play in recent weeks hoping to reconfigure the political landscape of the Pacific.

However Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who has just ended a 10-day whirlwind tour of the Pacific to eight island countries, while signing them up to some smaller bilateral agreements failed to get the region to commit to a controversial wide-ranging economic and security deal.