Heavy rain forecast for Bay of Plenty ranges

Source: 1News

Heavy rain is forecast for the Bay of Plenty ranges east of Ōpōtiki on Tuesday, MetService have said.

Rainy weather (file image).

Rainy weather (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Streams and rivers in the area may rise rapidly and surface flooding and slips are also possible.

MetService have warned driving conditions could be hazardous.

READ MORE: Rainmaker weather system en route to northern, central NZ

Around 60 to 90mm of rain is expected to accumulate with peak rates of 10 to 15 mm/h.

"An associated front is expected to become slow-moving over, or just to the north of, Northland on Wednesday and then begin moving southwards on Thursday. This is likely to bring an extended period of moderate or heavy rain to Northland," MetService said.

New ZealandWeather NewsTauranga and Bay of Plenty

Popular Stories

1

Matt Lodge lifts lid on Warriors’ exit after joining Roosters

2

Auckland mum shocked after son’s body exhumed without her knowledge

3

NZ Māori Council further distances itself from Matthew Tukaki

4

Fair Go: Families alarmed as cots found covered in mould

5

Armed police raid apparent drug lab in Northland

Latest Stories

Heavy rain forecast for Bay of Plenty ranges

Bus falls into deep gorge in northern India, killing 16

Dunedin author had 'no idea' book was being gifted to royals

Fair Go: Families alarmed as cots found covered in mould

Seismically vulnerable buildings can remain occupied - MBIE

Related Stories

Auckland mum shocked after son’s body exhumed without her knowledge

Man charged over Bay of Plenty hit and run

Car wanted by police in connection with Tauranga death

Man arrested following Bay of Plenty meth bust