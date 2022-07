Police are staying tight-lipped over the armed raid of an apparent drug lab in Northland on Monday afternoon.

1News understands a number of arrests have been made after a methamphetamine lab was busted in Herekino, in the Far North district.

Footage shows the armed offenders squad at the scene while officers were also seen entering the property in hazmat suits.

Police said the incident was related to "an ongoing police investigation" and could not provide further comment.