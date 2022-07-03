4924 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, 11 deaths

There are 4924 new Covid-19 cases to report in New Zealand on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health.

A person getting tested for Covid-19. (Source: istock.com)

There are currently 424 people in hospital with the virus, up one from Saturday.

Of that number, seven are in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

There are also 11 deaths to report over the past three days.

Of that number, three were from the Auckland region, one was from Taranaki, two were from MidCentral, two were from Canterbury, and three were from Southern.

Two were in their 60s, two were in their 70s, four were in their 80s, and three were aged over 90. Five were women and six were men.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts and condolences are with them," the ministry said.

It takes the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 1560 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 14.

On Saturday, the ministry recorded 6460 cases and 20 deaths.