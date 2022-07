A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a truck on Matapouri Road, Whangārei, Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Matapouri Road, near the intersection of Kaiatea Road, at 12:30pm.

Police have now confirmed the motorcyclist has died.

The road has been reopened.