6460 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, 20 deaths

There are 6460 Covid-19 cases to report on Saturday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

The numbers were reported over the past 24 hours.

There are 423 people in hospital with the virus, six more than the figure recorded on Friday.

Of that number, seven people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

There are also 20 deaths to report, 19 of which occurred in the past three days. One of the deaths occurred on June 22.

Of those who died with the virus, five were in their 70s, six were in their 80s and nine were aged over 90. Of these people, nine were women and 11 were men.

Of that number, five were from Auckland, one was from Waikato, two were from Bay of Plenty, one was from Lakes, one was from Hawke’s Bay, one was from Taranaki, one was from MidCentral, one was from Nelson Marlborough, two were from South Canterbury and five were from Southern.

It brings the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 1549 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 14.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts and condolences are with them," the ministry said.

On Friday, the country recorded 6984 new cases and eight deaths.