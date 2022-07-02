Person dies following two-car crash near Palmerston North

Source: 1News

One person has died following a two-car crash involving a car and van near Palmerston North on Saturday morning.

A file image of a police car. (Source: 1News)

Police say emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Ashhurst and Hillcrest Roads, in Ashhurst, around 6.55am.

A second person received minor injuries in the crash and was treated at the scene, a St John spokesperson told 1News.

The road is while the serious crash unit examines the scene.

Inquiries will be made into the circumstances of the crash.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible.

