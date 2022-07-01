Sydney influencer accused of child sex abuse of 14-year-old boy

An Australian social media influencer, 48, is facing charges of child sex abuse after after being accused of having sex with a 14-year-old boy.

Savannah Daisley. (Source: Smart Cleanse.)

Police allege Savannah Daisley had sex with the child on four occasions within 24 hours between May 19 and May 20, 2021.

News.com have reported Daisley appeared in Waverley Court on Tuesday after being charged with four counts of aggravated sexual intercourse with a boy aged between 14 and 16.

She has been in custody since being arrested by the child abuse unit on June 27.

Daisley was denied bail after it was decided by a judge it wasn't in the public interest for her to be released from custody.

Police say all four incidents happened on Sydney's North Shore and Daisley was "highly intoxicated" at the times of offending.

A phone tap heard Daisley admit to kissing the alleged victim, police say.

Daisley is the daughter of well-known Australian horse breeder Ross Daisley.

News.com have also reported her father offered to pay AUD$10,000 to make sure she would return to court if released from custody.

Daisley has around 40,000 followers on Instagram and runs a business called Smart Cleanse.

The website says Daisley has "helped tens of thousands of people detoxify their bodies."