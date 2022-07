One person has died in a crash on State Highway 1, near Hunterville this evening.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

Police were called to the crash between a truck and a pedestrian around 6.15pm.

A pedestrian died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit will be examining the scene between Rowes Road and Kie Kie Road.

The road remains closed.