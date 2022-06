Burnt toast was to blame for Wellington Airport being evacuated on Friday morning.

Air New Zealand Koru Lounge (Source: Air NZ )

A piece of toast in the Koru Lounge triggered an alarm at around 5.45am in the international terminal.

It forced 300 people to briefly evacuate, including passengers who had already boarded a plane.

Two flights were delayed as a result by about 45 minutes but have since departed.