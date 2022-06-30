Debutant Fainga'anuku to start as All Blacks named for Ireland

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has named his first team for 2022 - albeit remotely - to take on Ireland at Eden Park on Saturday.

Leicester Fainga'anuku scores the third of his three tries against the Hurricanes in round one of the teams' Super Rugby match this year. (Source: Photosport)

Foster announced his squad on Thursday morning remotely after going into isolation earlier this week following a small Covid outbreak in the squad that resulted in him and others testing positive for the virus.

The outbreak saw Foster and assistant coaches John Plumtree and Scott McLeod isolated along with midfielders David Havili and Jack Goodhue. Will Jordan has since tested positive as well, and just today, scrum coach Greg Feek was infected. 'Consultant' Mike Cron will take a more active role this week in his place.

"Whilst this week hasn’t exactly gone to plan for us, our overall preparation has gone really well," Foster said.

The matchday 23 features young Crusaders star Leicester Fainga'anuku earning his All Blacks debut with a start on the left wing while Chiefs No.8 Pita Gus Sowakula will don the black jersey for the first time off the bench.

Foster said the selections took into account managing players coming off their rigorous Super Rugby Pacific campaigns.

"We’ve prepared rigorously for this match, albeit only having a 10 day period together," he said.

"We have huge respect for this Irish team and can’t wait to run out onto a packed Eden Park on Saturday."

In one of the more peculiar selections, Crusaders captain Scott Barrett has been named at blindside flanker for the contest with the ever-reliable combo of Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock named as the starting locks.

Whitelock will play his 133rd All Blacks Test on Saturday, surpassing Keven Mealamu for second most-capped All Black of all time, behind great Richie McCaw.

Ireland enter Saturday's game having lost to the Māori All Blacks on Wednesday 32-17 in Hamilton.

All Blacks v Ireland, 7:05pm, Eden Park, Saturday July 2

15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Sevu Reece, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. Quinn Tupaea, 11. Leicester Fainga'anuku*, 10. Beauden Barrett, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Ardie Savea, 7. Sam Cane [C], 6. Scott Barrett, 5. Sam Whitelock, 4. Brodie Retallick, 3. Ofa Tuungafasi, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. George Bower

Reserves: 16. Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17. Karl Tu'inukuafe, 18. Angus Ta'avao, 19. Pita Gus Sowakula*, 20. Dalton Papalii, 21. Finlay Christie, 22. Richie Mo'unga, 23. Braydon Ennor