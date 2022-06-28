All Blacks' illness woes continue as Will Jordan gets Covid

Will Jordan won't be taking any part in the All Blacks first Test against Ireland on Saturday as he's tested positive for Covid-19.

Will Jordan scores against the Wallabies. (Source: Photosport)

Richie Mo'unga is also a doubt as he battles a stomach bug.

It comes as coaching staff Ian Foster, John Plumtree and Scott McLeod have also tested positive for Covid.

All Blacks assistant coach Brad Mooar on Monday revealed that Schmidt will assist at trainings on Tuesday and Thursday ahead of the first Test at Eden Park on Saturday night.

Schmidt's inclusion follows the positive test results for head coach Foster and assistant Plumtree, with McLeod, another assistant, testing positive on Monday morning.

Midfielders David Havili and Jack Goodhue have also been ruled out for this week after testing positive, with their Crusaders teammate Braydon Ennor drafted in as cover.