All Blacks' illness woes continue as Will Jordan gets Covid

Source: 1News

Will Jordan won't be taking any part in the All Blacks first Test against Ireland on Saturday as he's tested positive for Covid-19.

Will Jordan scores against the Wallabies.

Will Jordan scores against the Wallabies. (Source: Photosport)

Richie Mo'unga is also a doubt as he battles a stomach bug.

It comes as coaching staff Ian Foster, John Plumtree and Scott McLeod have also tested positive for Covid.

All Blacks assistant coach Brad Mooar on Monday revealed that Schmidt will assist at trainings on Tuesday and Thursday ahead of the first Test at Eden Park on Saturday night.

Schmidt's inclusion follows the positive test results for head coach Foster and assistant Plumtree, with McLeod, another assistant, testing positive on Monday morning.

READ MORE: Joe Schmidt drafted in to help All Blacks amidst Covid crisis

Midfielders David Havili and Jack Goodhue have also been ruled out for this week after testing positive, with their Crusaders teammate Braydon Ennor drafted in as cover.

RugbyAll Blacks

Popular Stories

1

$12.25m Lotto win represents 'freedom' for Whakatāne woman

2

8028 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, teen among 16 deaths

3

Christchurch man in 20s identified as missing Maruia Falls swimmer

4

Fair Go viewer rescues two victims of elaborate container scam

5

Family First does not qualify for charitable status, court rules

Latest Stories

ER, Dexter actress Mary Mara dies in apparent drowning

At least 40 people found dead in back of truck in South Texas

All Blacks' Covid casualties means 'guys are stepping up' - Cane

National MP maintains he was not 'gagged' over abortion post

8028 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, teen among 16 deaths

Related Stories

All Blacks' Covid casualties means 'guys are stepping up' - Cane

Ian Foster, assistant, and two key All Blacks test positive for Covid

Opinion: Form Crusaders must be rewarded in first Test against Irish

Son of late All Black in tears after special cap presentation