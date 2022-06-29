'Precious' Lord of the Rings figurines found on Coromandel road

Police are looking to reunite a Lord of the Rings fan with their "precious goods" after they were found stuffed in a suitcase on the side of a Coromandel road.

Lord of the Rings figurines found inside a suitcase in Waikato. (Source: Waikato Police)

The suitcase - containing figurines from the films in their original packaging - was found on the side of Thames Coast Road in late April.

"This isn’t just a Tolkien lost property post, we’re sure it has value for someone that is missing it," police said Wednesday on Facebook.

Anyone with information or knows someone with a "bad hobbit of misplacing things" has been urged to call police on 105, quoting file number 220502/7540.