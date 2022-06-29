Explosive testimony paints Trump as president unhinged by rage

Explosive new accusations that former US President Donald Trump threw ketchup at the wall and got in a fight with his Secret Service agents have been revealed at the latest January 6th hearing.

The president's persistent months-long campaign to overturn the election was ultimately futile, but culminated in an attempted coup at the Capitol on the day of vote certification.

On Wednesday (NZ time), former White House staff Cassidy Hutchinson gave evidence before the committee, about events inside the administration on the day of the attack.

Her boss, chief of staff Mark Meadows, warned her in advance that "things might get real, real bad on January 6", but did not elaborate.

On the day, Trump was furious that the crowd gathered at the Ellipse to hear his speech had not come right up to the front, which required going through security screening, or magnetometers.

Supporters who did go through were having weapons confiscated - pepper spray, knives, batons and gas masks. Other items spotted by Capitol police included AR-15s and flag poles with spears attached to the top.

Hutchinson said Trump, in an attempt to have the area in front of the stage full before a photo was taken, lashed out at security arrangements.

"I don't effing care that they have weapons," she recalled him saying.

" They're not here to hurt me - take the effing mags [security screening] away."

The screening was not removed, and a decision was made not to allow Trump to join protestors marching up to the Capitol, as he had publicly promised the crowd he would do.

Hutchinson said that prompted another outburst from the former president, who got into an altercation with his secret security staff.

"The president said something to the effect of, 'I'm the effing president. Take me up to the Capitol now,'" she told the hearing.

The former president's security told him they were taking him back to the White House, and at that point, Hutchinson said, Trump got even angrier and tried to reach for the steering wheel of the Beast - the bulletproof presidential vehicle.

Hutchinson says the agent grabbed Trump's arm and told him to take his hand off the wheel, at which point Trump "lunged" at the agent with his free hand.

The agent concerned has reportedly rejected any allegation he was assaulted, or that Trump physically grabbed the wheel.

The Secret Service has said it will respond to the allegations.

Hutchinson says the behaviour was not unusual, and she had on one occasion cleaned ketchup off the walls of the Oval Office dining room.

"There were several times throughout my tenure with the chief of staff that I was aware of him either throwing dishes or flipping the tablecloth to let all the contents of the table go onto the floor and likely break or go everywhere" she said.

Meadows, Hutchinson's boss, has refused to testify at the hearings. He reportedly asked the former President for a pardon relating to his role in the attack on the Capitol.

Trump fired back at Hutchinson on his social media website, claiming he hardly knew her, despite photographic evidence from at the trial showing the pair travelled together or were in the same room regularly.