All Blacks stars re-sign with Blues through to 2024

The Blues have had their tough end to the season softened by news of a pair of key re-signings in their star-studded backline.

Caleb Clarke dives to score for the Blues during their thrashing of the Rebels at Eden Park. (Source: Photosport)

Stephen Perofeta and Caleb Clarke have recommitted to the club with the pair of All Blacks both staying in the 09 through to 2024.

Clarke's stay was confirmed on Tuesday before Perofeta announced his decision 24 hours later.

Clarke said he was "honoured" to stay with the club.

"I would not want to be anywhere else than to be at the Blues," the wing said.

"We have a fantastic environment and the boys work so hard together and have a lot of fun at the same time.”

Perofeta mirrored Clarke's excitement.

“We are developing into a good team of good mates, but we also know there is a lot more to come yet and I’m keen to be part of it,” Perofeta said.

"I have enjoyed this year and loved he relationship with Beauden, both at Taranaki and at the Blues."

Beauden Barrett and Stephen Perofeta during the Blues' quarter-final win over the Highlanders. (Source: Getty)

The Blues had a strong 2022, finishing top of the standings after the regular season but came up short in the final against a clinical Crusaders outfit earlier this month at Eden Park.

Coach Leon MacDonald said securing the two will help them get over that final hurdle in the near future.

"[Perofeta's] development since he came the Blues five years ago has been remarkable, and off the back of an outstanding NPC for Taranaki, he has taken his game to another level, especially forming a unique partnership with Beauden," MacDonald said.

"Caleb possess qualities that are so exciting in the modern young player,” he added on Clarke.

"He is a superb athlete, a trained sprinter who possesses speed and power and outstanding ball-skills. Best of all, he is an outstanding young man, dedicated athlete and good person."

The pair are both currently in the All Blacks' camp with Perofeta aiming to make his debut in the black jersey during next month's Ireland series.