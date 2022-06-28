Murder charge laid over Auckland assault death

Source: 1News

A 26-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man died in hospital from injuries sustained during a May 15 assault in South Auckland.

A police car (file).

Police said Jashandeep Singh, 29, was left with serious injuries after an altercation between a group of people on Orchard Rise, in Rosehill, just before 2am on May 15.

He was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition, where he died on June 8.

The 26-year-old man charged with Singh's murder is due to appear in Manukau District Court on Wednesday.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

