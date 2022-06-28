England, India headline Aotearoa's summer of cricket

The Black Caps will welcome India and England to New Zealand shores next summer as part of a bumper home schedule that stretches from October until April.
The home season will begin in early October when the Black Caps host Pakistan and Bangladesh in a Christchurch-based T20 tri-series as part of final preparations for the T20 World Cup in Australia later that same month.
Upon completion of that tournament in November, India will head across the ditch for three T20s and three ODIs.
The Black Caps will then depart for the delayed tour of Pakistan in December and January, as well as a short-form series in India, before returning home to play England in two Tests in February.
This series will include the first day-night Test in New Zealand since the Black Caps defeated the same opposition at Eden Park in 2018.
Sri Lanka round off the men's schedule with a full tour comprising two Tests, three ODIs and three T20s in March and April.
Meanwhile, the White Ferns will host Bangladesh for three ODIs and three T20s in December before heading to South Africa to contest the T20 World Cup in January.
Black Caps 2022/23 home schedule:
T20 tri-series v Pakistan and Bangladesh:
October 8 - T20 v Pakistan, Christchurch
October 9 - T20 v Bangladesh, Christchurch
October 11 - T20 v Pakistan, Christchurch
October 12 - T20 v Bangladesh, Christchurch
October 14 - T20 tri-series final, Christchurch
Tour by India:
November 18 - 1st T20, Wellington
November 20 - 2nd T20, Tauranga
November 22 - 3rd T20, Napier
November 25 - 1st ODI, Auckland
November 27 - 2nd ODI, Hamilton
November 30 - 3rd ODI, Christchurch
Tour by England:
February 16-20 - 1st Test (day-night), Tauranga
February 24-28 - 2nd Test, Wellington
Tour by Sri Lanka:
March 9-13 - 1st Test, Christchurch
March 17-21 - 2nd Test, Wellington
March 25 - 1st ODI, Auckland
March 28 - 2nd ODI, Christchurch
March 31 - 3rd ODI, Hamilton
April 2 - 1st T20, Auckland
April 5 - 2nd T20, Dunedin
April 8 - 3rd T20, Queenstown
White Ferns 2022/23 home schedule:
Tour by Bangladesh:
December 2 - 1st T20, Christchurch
December 4 - 2nd T20, Dunedin
December 7 - 3rd T20, Queenstown
December 11 - 1st ODI, Wellington
December 14 - 2nd ODI, Napier
December 18 - 3rd ODI, Hamilton