England, India headline Aotearoa's summer of cricket

The Black Caps will welcome India and England to New Zealand shores next summer as part of a bumper home schedule that stretches from October until April.

Mitchell Santner dives to stop the ball hit by Rohit Sharma during the T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Source: Photosport)

The home season will begin in early October when the Black Caps host Pakistan and Bangladesh in a Christchurch-based T20 tri-series as part of final preparations for the T20 World Cup in Australia later that same month.

Upon completion of that tournament in November, India will head across the ditch for three T20s and three ODIs.

The Black Caps will then depart for the delayed tour of Pakistan in December and January, as well as a short-form series in India, before returning home to play England in two Tests in February.

This series will include the first day-night Test in New Zealand since the Black Caps defeated the same opposition at Eden Park in 2018.

Sri Lanka round off the men's schedule with a full tour comprising two Tests, three ODIs and three T20s in March and April.

Meanwhile, the White Ferns will host Bangladesh for three ODIs and three T20s in December before heading to South Africa to contest the T20 World Cup in January.

Black Caps 2022/23 home schedule:

T20 tri-series v Pakistan and Bangladesh:

October 8 - T20 v Pakistan, Christchurch

October 9 - T20 v Bangladesh, Christchurch

October 11 - T20 v Pakistan, Christchurch

October 12 - T20 v Bangladesh, Christchurch

October 14 - T20 tri-series final, Christchurch

Tour by India:

November 18 - 1st T20, Wellington

November 20 - 2nd T20, Tauranga

November 22 - 3rd T20, Napier

November 25 - 1st ODI, Auckland

November 27 - 2nd ODI, Hamilton

November 30 - 3rd ODI, Christchurch

Tour by England:

February 16-20 - 1st Test (day-night), Tauranga

February 24-28 - 2nd Test, Wellington

Tour by Sri Lanka:

March 9-13 - 1st Test, Christchurch

March 17-21 - 2nd Test, Wellington

March 25 - 1st ODI, Auckland

March 28 - 2nd ODI, Christchurch

March 31 - 3rd ODI, Hamilton

April 2 - 1st T20, Auckland

April 5 - 2nd T20, Dunedin

April 8 - 3rd T20, Queenstown

White Ferns 2022/23 home schedule:

Tour by Bangladesh:

December 2 - 1st T20, Christchurch

December 4 - 2nd T20, Dunedin

December 7 - 3rd T20, Queenstown

December 11 - 1st ODI, Wellington

December 14 - 2nd ODI, Napier

December 18 - 3rd ODI, Hamilton