Death of woman found in Wellington Harbour not suspicious

The death of a woman whose body was found in Wellington Harbour on Monday is not being treated as suspicious.

Miramar Peninsula, where the body was found in the ocean. (Source: istock.com)

The woman's body was spotted at 12.45pm on Monday floating in the water at Kau Bay, near Miramar.

Police are appealing for sightings of the woman in the Hutt Valley on the evening of Saturday, June 25 to establish her movements before her death.

"This has been a tragic event for her whānau and friends and we hope to provide some closure through our enquiries," Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said on Tuesday in a statement.

"The help of the public is appreciated as we piece together her final hours."

Police are making enquiries on behalf of the coroner.

The woman is described as Māori, 28 years old, of slim build and average height, with shoulder-length black hair, Leitch said.

She was wearing an orange fleece hoody, green-and-black tie-dyed trackpants and blue shoes.

The woman is believed to have left Stokes Valley early on Saturday evening and walked to the Petone Foreshore.

The woman’s clothes and other possessions, including a blue and white striped duvet, were located on the Petone Esplanade, on the wooden steps at the Cuba Street intersection.

Anyone who saw a woman fitting the description or the clothing left on the esplanade over the weekend has been urged to contact police on 105, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.