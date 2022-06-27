Police seek help identifying woman’s body found in Wellington Harbour

Source: 1News

Police are seeking to identify the body of a woman found in the sea off the coast of Wellington on Monday.

Miramar Peninsula, where the body was found in the ocean.

Miramar Peninsula, where the body was found in the ocean. (Source: istock.com)

The woman's body was spotted at 12.45pm on Monday floating in the water at Kau Bay, near Miramar.

Police recovered the body and said her death was being treated as unexplained and her identity is not known.

She is of Māori or Pasifika heritage and has the words Ride or Die tattooed on her left inner forearm, police said.

She's described as being of slender build and aged between 20 and 35. She was wearing a white shirt with the initials STL in orange and blue writing on the front of it.

Anyone who may be able to help identify the woman should contact police immediately.

"She is someone's daughter, sister or mother and it is vitally important we find out who she is as soon as possible," Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said.

Police also want to hear from anyone who was on Massey Rd between Scorching Bay and Shelley Bay on Monday up until 1pm.

New ZealandWellington

