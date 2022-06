The search for a swimmer missing in the water at a South Island waterfall is resuming on Saturday.

Maruia Falls, River, waterfall, South Island. (Source: Getty)

Police were notified at around 12.10pm on Friday after two people jumped into the water and only one resurfaced.

Search and Rescue staff and a helicopter assisted in the search, but were not able to locate the missing swimmer.

The Police National Dive Squad is expected to deploy this morning.