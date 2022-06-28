Changes to special votes, political donations for 2023 election

Hundreds of thousands of Kiwis living overseas are now set to vote in the 2023 election, even though they've been away for years.

The Government is extending the cut off from three years to six years for next year's election only because some people weren't able to come home because of Covid restrictions.

The change will affect 407,000 expats who have been away since before Covid hit and may have missed out because they haven't been back to New Zealand.

Gabriel Otis, a Kiwi living in Washington told 1News, “this is probably one of the most important elections of at least my generation and that's simply because so many people have been overseas for so long.

“Some by their choice, some not and we should not penalise people who weren't able to come back to New Zealand.”

It's an acknowledgement from Justice Minister Kiri Allan that many Kiwis couldn't get home because of the MIQ lottery system.

“This isn't about party politics, this is about what's right to do for New Zealanders right now. The reality is New Zealanders haven't been able to come home," Allan said.

The proposed changes to the electoral system also include political donations.

At the moment, donations can be anonymous as long as they are under $15,000. The new rules mean you have to your name to anything over $5000

“Money talks, people know that and I think New Zealanders have a legitimate right to know who is funding us as politicians, our political parties because that does give people a sense as to how our policies may be being formed," Allan said.

But the National Party says there are lots of reasons people want to keep their donations private.

Leader Christopher Luxon told 1News, some people don't want their donations disclosed. If you're working you may not want your employer to see it, you may have a family member who votes a different way.

“You may even do business with the Government and may not want that to impact your business," he said.