Joe Schmidt drafted in to help All Blacks amidst Covid crisis

Joe Schmidt, the former Ireland head coach due to start with the All Blacks after the Irish Test series, has been drafted in early to help cope with the Covid-enforced absences of Ian Foster, John Plumtree and Scott McLeod.

Former Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt will help the All Blacks this week in wake of Covid disruption in squad. (Source: Photosport)

All Blacks assistant coach Brad Mooar on Monday revealed that Schmidt will assist at trainings on Tuesday and Thursday ahead of the first Test at Eden Park on Saturday night. Schmidt's inclusion follows the positive test results for head coach Foster and assistant Plumtree, with McLeod, another assistant, testing positive on Monday morning.

Midfielders David Havili and Jack Goodhue have also been ruled out for this week after testing positive, with their Crusaders teammate Braydon Ennor drafted in as cover.

Schmidt, a selector, had wanted to delay his involvement with the All Blacks until after this three-Test tour due to his close connections with Ireland, where he was head coach between 2013 and 2019.

But clearly there is a pressing need for him to be on the ground earlier and the man who played a big role at the revitalised Blues this year will add a critical eye to proceedings as his three colleagues isolate.

"We need hands on the ground and that’s a wonderful resource – who better to have than Joe to come in and cast an eye over a little bit of detail and put his shoulder to the wheel there for us," Mooar said.

Mooar added that there was always potential for Schmidt’s involvement in case of such emergencies. Scrum coach Greg Feek will take over the forwards.

"Obviously it’s really disappointing for Foz, Plum, Jack, Dave and now Stormy. They’ve been looking forward to this week for a long time and now won’t be able to be on the ground but they’re certainly working away in the background," he said.

"It’s not an unforeseen event, Covid has been around for a couple of years now and we’ve planned for what will happen in this situation. Right now we’re preparing for Ireland. Plum and Foz have been Zooming in.

Coaches John Plumtree, left, Ian Foster and Scott McLeod are all out with Covid this week. (Source: Photosport)

"There’s a huge amount of trust among everybody to A, be able to do their job, and B, what it looks like if you’re not available. We’ve got wonderful leaders and outstanding management and we’ll put the week together in a way that won’t be any different to usual."

It is still unknown as to what involvement Foster and Plumtree will have on Saturday.

"I suppose they’re a chance and that’s something that will be up to the doctor about when they first started symptoms and tested positive," Mooar said.

"Foz is the head coach and remains so. How that looks at the end of the week we’ll deal with that once we get past the beginning of the week."

Mooar was unwilling to say how much of a disruption Havili’s absence would be in the midfield. The experienced second-five was considered a big chance to start alongside Rieko Ioane against Ireland, with Quinn Tupaea now the favourite to wear the No.12 jersey.

"He’s had a season of Test rugby under his belt," Mooar said of Chiefs player Tupaea.

"I thought he did some really good things on tour last year. He’s a big, strong boy. He’s a confident athlete who does the work and backs his skill set. He pretty much ticks a lot of boxes for me."

Havili and Goodhue tested positive in Christchurch after returning there from training and public engagement activities in Northland recently. They were due to rejoin the squad on Sunday.

It’s understood that only three of the 35 players in the squad have not had Covid.

"We’ve planned for it," Mooar said.

"We can expect something to happen at some stage that is not ideal and then we focus on the job which is to put the week together and get ready, [put] the final touches to a Test match against Ireland at Eden Park. It’s super exciting.

"I’m really confident with the machine around us and the way it’s been set up is we won’t miss a beat."

Ireland on Monday announced wing Mack Hansen had tested positive to Covid and would be unavailable this week.