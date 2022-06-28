Aitken in positional switch as Warriors named for homecoming

Euan Aitken has been shifted into the backline as the Warriors named the team that will run out on Mt Smart this weekend after nearly three years away.
It comes as Covid-19 travel restrictions have seen the Kiwi NRL team based over the ditch after playing their last home game in August 2019 against the Rabbitohs.
On Sunday, the Warriors will finally play at home against the West Tigers.
Both teams have been struggling this season, with the Warriors on a seven-game losing streak and the Tigers only one place above them on the ladder.
Apart from the homecoming milestone, it will also be a special game for forward Bunty Afoa who lines up in his 100th NRL game.
Aitken also reverts to his traditional centre role after playing in the second row for most of the season.
Full team to face West Tigers at 4pm on Sunday.
1 REECE WALSH
2 DALLIN WATENE-ZELEZNIAK
3 JESSE ARTHARS
4 EUAN AITKEN
5 MARCELO MONTOYA
6 RONALD VOLKMAN
7 SHAUN JOHNSON
8 ADDIN FONUA-BLAKE
9 WAYDE EGAN
10 JAZZ TEVAGA
11 JACK MURCHIE
12 TOHU HARRIS (c)
13 JOSH CURRAN
Extended bench:
14 CHANEL HARRIS-TAVITA
15 BUNTY AFOA
16 ELIESA KATOA
17 BAYLEY SIRONEN
18 ADAM POMPEY
20 AARON PENE
21 ROCCO BERRY
22 FREDDY LUSSICK
23 DAEJARN ASI