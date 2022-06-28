Aitken in positional switch as Warriors named for homecoming

Source: 1News

Euan Aitken has been shifted into the backline as the Warriors named the team that will run out on Mt Smart this weekend after nearly three years away.

Euan Aitken. (Source: Photosport)

It comes as Covid-19 travel restrictions have seen the Kiwi NRL team based over the ditch after playing their last home game in August 2019 against the Rabbitohs.

On Sunday, the Warriors will finally play at home against the West Tigers.

Both teams have been struggling this season, with the Warriors on a seven-game losing streak and the Tigers only one place above them on the ladder.

Apart from the homecoming milestone, it will also be a special game for forward Bunty Afoa who lines up in his 100th NRL game.

Aitken also reverts to his traditional centre role after playing in the second row for most of the season.

Full team to face West Tigers at 4pm on Sunday.

1 REECE WALSH

2 DALLIN WATENE-ZELEZNIAK

3 JESSE ARTHARS

4 EUAN AITKEN

5 MARCELO MONTOYA

6 RONALD VOLKMAN

7 SHAUN JOHNSON

8 ADDIN FONUA-BLAKE

9 WAYDE EGAN

10 JAZZ TEVAGA

11 JACK MURCHIE

12 TOHU HARRIS (c)

13 JOSH CURRAN

Extended bench:

14 CHANEL HARRIS-TAVITA

15 BUNTY AFOA

16 ELIESA KATOA

17 BAYLEY SIRONEN

18 ADAM POMPEY

20 AARON PENE

21 ROCCO BERRY

22 FREDDY LUSSICK

23 DAEJARN ASI

