Weber, Perenara named as co-captains of Māori All Blacks

TJ Perenara and Brad Weber have been named as co-captains of the Māori All Blacks team to play Ireland in Hamilton on Wednesday.

Brad Weber has been given the honour of wearing the No.9 jersey for the Māori All Blacks against Ireland. (Source: Photosport)

Weber will start at halfback, with Perenara, like his teammate a notable omission from the All Blacks, named on the reserves bench.

The Sullivan brothers, Zarn from the Blues and Bailyn from the Hurricanes, have both been included, with Zarn starting at fullback and Bailyn on the reserves bench.

The are 10 players making their Māori All Black debut, including Perenara.

Crusaders No.8 Cullen Grace, a late call-up, has earned an immediate start.

Māori All Blacks head coach Clayton McMillan said: “We are anticipating a huge challenge from Ireland on Wednesday. They are a top tier, physical team, with a strong defence.

“Having Weber and Perenara as co-captains ensures there is always strong leadership on the field, especially against the unrelenting Ireland side. For our debut players, this will be a proud moment to not only represent this team, but their whānau and their iwi.

“It will be a great opportunity for us to showcase Māori rugby internationally - it has been 12 years since the Māori All Blacks last played Ireland.”

The matchday 23 is as follows (Province/Super Rugby Club, and Iwi in brackets, debutants in bold).

1. Ollie Norris (Waikato / Chiefs / Ngāpuhi)

2. Kurt Eklund (Bay of Plenty / Blues / Ngāti Kahu)

3. Tyrel Lomax (Tasman / Hurricanes / Muaupoko / Ngāi Tūhoe)

4. Josh Dickson (Otago / Highlanders / Ngāi Tahu)

5. Isaia Walker-Leawere (Hawkes Bay/Hurricanes/Ngāti Porou)

6. Cameron Suafoa (Auckland / Blues / Ngāpuhi)

7. Billy Harmon (Canterbury / Highlanders / Ngāi Tahu)

8. Cullen Grace (Canterbury /Crusaders / Ngāti Whakaue / Ngāti Raukawa)

9. Brad Weber © (Hawkes Bay / Chiefs / Ngāti Porou)

10. Josh Ioane (Otago /Chiefs / Te Rārawa)

11. Connor Garden-Bachop (Wellington / Highlanders / Ngāti Awa)

12. Rameka Poihipi (Canterbury / Chiefs / Ngāti Whakaue)

13. Billy Proctor (Wellington / Hurricanes / Ngāi Te Rangi / Ngāpuhi)

14. Shaun Stevenson (North Harbour / Chiefs / Ngāpuhi)

15. Zarn Sullivan (Auckland / Blues / Ngāti Kahungunu)

Reserves:

16. Tyrone Thompson (Hawkes Bay / Chiefs / Ngāi Tāmanuhiri / Ngāti Rangiwewehi)

17. Tamaiti Williams (Canterbury / Crusaders / Ngāpuhi)

18. Jermaine Ainsley (Otago /Highlanders / Te Rārawa / Te Arawa)

19. Maanaki Selby-Rickit (Bay of Plenty / Highlanders / Ngāti Raukawa / Ngāti Tūwharetoa)

20. TK Howden (Manawatu / Hurricanes / Ngāi Tūhoe)

21. TJ Perenara © (Wellington / Hurricanes / Ngāti Rangitihi)

22. Ruben Love (Wellington / Hurricanes / Te Atiawa)

23. Bailyn Sullivan (Waikato / Hurricanes / Ngāti Kahungunu)