Person dies after vehicle accident on Mt Roskill driveway

Source: 1News

A person died after a vehicle accident in a Mt Roskill, Auckland driveway on Sunday afternoon.

Police were notified around 2.10pm that a vehicle hit a pedestrian on a driveway near the intersection of Keystone Ave and Dominion Road.

The person died at the scene.

A neighbour, who didn't want to be named, told 1News his daughter heard screams a few houses away.

A St John media spokesperson confirmed one ambulance and two rapid response units were called to the incident but weren't required for transport.

A 1News cameraman captured vision of a van on a sloped driveway behind police tape.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

New ZealandAccidentsAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Ardern shows off cake she made for Neve's birthday

2

5 injured after multi-vehicle crash near Mount Maunganui

3

Christchurch woman stabbed to death in random attack - police

4

Person dies after vehicle accident on Mt Roskill driveway

5

National MP removes post 'causing distress' after abortion ruling

Latest Stories

Person dies after vehicle accident on Mt Roskill driveway

Christchurch woman stabbed to death in random attack - police

5 injured after multi-vehicle crash near Mount Maunganui

Serena Williams is back: 'I didn't retire, I just needed to heal'

Mid-year road toll reaches 190, highest since 2018

Related Stories

5 injured after multi-vehicle crash near Mount Maunganui

Mid-year road toll reaches 190, highest since 2018

Woman's body found in car pulled from water in rural Auckland

Failed Auckland ram-raid sees 6 youths caught by police