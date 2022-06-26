Person dies after vehicle accident on Mt Roskill driveway

A person died after a vehicle accident in a Mt Roskill, Auckland driveway on Sunday afternoon.
Police were notified around 2.10pm that a vehicle hit a pedestrian on a driveway near the intersection of Keystone Ave and Dominion Road.
The person died at the scene.
A neighbour, who didn't want to be named, told 1News his daughter heard screams a few houses away.
A St John media spokesperson confirmed one ambulance and two rapid response units were called to the incident but weren't required for transport.
A 1News cameraman captured vision of a van on a sloped driveway behind police tape.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.