Auckland high school rugby players join Ireland training

The second XV players of Auckland’s De La Salle College may be the proudest rugby teens in New Zealand after they were invited to the Ireland touring side's first training session at North Harbour Stadium on Saturday.

The teenagers got a quick briefing about life on the road for a touring team, before meeting the players and then taking part in a skills session.

Ireland midfielder, Bundee Aki, went to Manurewa High School, not far from De La Salle. He says he’s happy doing his bit to pass the torch.

“Us kids from South Auckland we don't get that much opportunity... so when you do get them to take it with two hands and run with it.”

The De La Salle players received some new training kit, and honoured the team with their school song and a haka.