Rory McIIroy describes rebel LIV players as 'duplicitous'

Rory McIIroy has blasted PGA tour players who have joined the controversial LIV Golf Invitational Series.

LIV is supported by a Saudi Arabian public investment fund and started in early June.

It's believed that the new golf league is being used to mask the country's breach of human rights, a practice known as 'sports-washing'.

Speaking at a press conference at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, McIlroy said American Brooks Koepka’s latest switch to LIV was shocking and untruthful.

“Am I surprised? Yes, because of what he said previously,” McIlroy, from Northern Ireland, said.

“I’m surprised at a lot of these guys because they say one thing and then they do another. I don’t understand that, I don’t know if that’s for legal reasons, I have no idea.

“It’s pretty duplicitous on their part to say one thing and then do another thing.”

Just last week, Koepka said he wasn’t happy with the attention LIV was getting as he believed the reputation of the US Open was being tarnished.

“I’m here, I’m ready to play and I think it kind of sucks, too, you are all throwing this black cloud over the US Open,” Koepka said.

“It’s one of my favourite events. I don’t know why you guys keep doing that. The more legs you give it, the more you keep talking about it.”

As more big-name golfers decide to join the rival tour, McIIroy remains firm in his stance and being loyal to the PGA tour.

He was later asked if he feared certain tournaments could be negatively affected due to the heightened coverage and increase in money for new tournaments.

“Certain guys always have their tournaments that they like to play. I think this tournament has looked after the guys really well over the last few years. It’s done a good job to make them feel welcome and do everything they can to get the top players to play in this event,” he said.

McIlroy will be play in the Travelers Championship on Thursday evening.